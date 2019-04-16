Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez starrer 'Hustlers' gets release date

The upcoming film 'Hustlers', starring Jennifer Lopez, B, and Constance Wu, has finally got a release date.

The movie which marks Cardi's film debut is slated to release on September 13, this year, reported Variety.

Lopez also announced the release date on her account on Monday night. Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, and are also starring in the upcoming drama.

The film is being directed by Lorene Scafaria, who has earlier helmed 'This Is Heaven', 'The Meddler', 'Love Is Dead', among several others.

The movie is inspired by a article by The film is set in in the wake of the financial crisis and follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.

STXfilms is producing the film alongside Lopez, and Benny Medina, who previously collaborated with the studio on the 2018 romantic-comedy 'Second Act' as well as Adam McKay, and for Productions.

and Catherine Hagedorn, are overseeing the production for the studio.

The release date is a week after releases 'It: Chapter Two'. 'Hustlers' is the third film dated for September 13, joining other movies including Warner's drama 'The Goldfinch' and Fox's animated 'Spies in Disguise'.

