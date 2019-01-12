Encounter between security forces and terrorists in J&K's Kulgam

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Katpora area in district of on Saturday.

According to police and security forces, two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped and firing is going on from both the sides.

The encounter broke out during a in the area when the terrorists fired upon the forces. No casualties or have been confirmed so far.

On January 8 one terrorist was shot dead in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of

The shootout had broken out at Chowdhry Bagh area of Litter tehsil after terrorists ambushed an army patrol. More details are awaited.

