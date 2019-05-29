Energy drinks may increase risk of heart abnormalities

While energy may get you all pepped up, consuming too much of it can increase your and the risk of electrical disturbances in the heart, researchers suggest.

According to a recent study, drinking 32 ounces of an in a short time span may increase and the risk of electrical disturbances in the heart, which affect rhythm.

As part of the study, researchers enrolled 34 healthy volunteers between the ages of 18 and 40 years. Participants were randomly assigned to drink 32 ounces of one of two commercially available caffeinated energy or a placebo drink on three separate days. The were consumed within a 60-minute period but no faster than one 16-ounce bottle in 30 minutes.

Researchers measured the electrical activity of the volunteers' hearts by electrocardiogram, which records the way a is beating. They also recorded the participants' All measurements were taken at the study's start and every 30 minutes for 4 hours after drink consumption.

Both tested contained 304 to 320 milligrams of per 32 fluid ounces. at doses under 400 milligrams is not expected to induce any electrocardiographic changes.

These findings were published in the Journal of the American Association.

Other common ingredients in the in the study included taurine (an amino acid), glucuronolactone (found in plants and connective tissues) and B-vitamins. The placebo drink contained carbonated water, lime juice, and cherry flavouring.

In participants who consumed either type of energy drink, researchers found that the QT interval was 6 milliseconds or 7.7 milliseconds higher at 4 hours compared to placebo drinkers. The QT interval is a measurement of the time it takes ventricles in the heart (the lower chambers) to prepare to generate a beat again. If this time interval is either too short or too long, it can cause the heart to beat abnormally. The resulting can be life-threatening.

The results of the study confirm previous findings and suggest that the QT interval changes are generally sustained over the four-hour monitoring period rather than being a short-lasting effect after consuming 32-ounces of an

Researchers also found a statistically significant 4 to 5 mm Hg increase in systolic and diastolic blood pressure in participants who consumed the

"We found an association between consuming and changes in QT intervals and blood pressure that cannot be attributed to We urgently need to investigate the particular ingredient or combination of ingredients in different types of energy drinks that might explain the findings seen in our clinical trial," said Sachin A. Shah, Pharm.D., at University of the Pacific, Thomas J. Long School of Pharmacy and Sciences in Stockton,

