English medium in Andhra Pradesh govt schools from next academic year

The Government of issued an order on Wednesday stating that it will introduce English as a medium of education in all in the state from the next academic year.

The state government order mentions that classes from 1 to 6 will be converted into English medium from the academic year 2020-21. Other classes will shift to English gradually.

It further states that the Commissioner of School Education shall take appropriate and adequate efforts to implement Telugu and Urdu as compulsory subjects depending on the current medium of instruction in all the schools.

The state government has ordered the Education Commissioner to provide training to existing teachers, and while recruiting teachers, give priority to those conversant in English.