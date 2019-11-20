JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

JKB Infra joins hands with French firm SNCF to revamp railways stations
Business Standard

English medium in Andhra Pradesh govt schools from next academic year

The state government order mentions that classes from 1 to 6 will be converted into English medium from the academic year 2020-21

ANI  |  General News 

National Achievement Survey 2017,government aided school,New Delhi,language, math, environmental science,South, central Delhi students, schools, Delhi schools,learning outcomes
Primary school children sitting in a class

The Government of Andhra Pradesh issued an order on Wednesday stating that it will introduce English as a medium of education in all government schools in the state from the next academic year.

The state government order mentions that classes from 1 to 6 will be converted into English medium from the academic year 2020-21. Other classes will shift to English gradually.

It further states that the Commissioner of School Education shall take appropriate and adequate efforts to implement Telugu and Urdu as compulsory subjects depending on the current medium of instruction in all the schools.

The state government has ordered the Education Commissioner to provide training to existing teachers, and while recruiting teachers, give priority to those conversant in English.
First Published: Wed, November 20 2019. 16:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU