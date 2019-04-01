Growth of core industries slows to 2.1 pc in Feb 2019 from 5.4 pc last year

The growth of eight core industries contracted to 2.1 per cent in February from a year earlier due to a falling output of and refinery products, data released by the government showed on Monday.

Eight sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement, and -- had expanded by 5.4 per cent in February 2018.

The production of fell by 6.1 per cent in February 2019 while declined by 0.8 per cent.

The eight infrastructure sectors recorded a flat growth rate of 4.3 per cent during April to February 2018-19 over the same period previous fiscal year, according to an official statement by the

However, the indices of coal, natural gas, fertilisers, steel, cement, and showed increases.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)