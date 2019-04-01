Dr. Fixit unveils its new TVC campaign

Dr. Fixit, from the house of Pidilite, unveiled its new TVC campaign on Monday featuring superstar Amitabh Bachchan, along with an interesting set of aquatic creatures.

The TVC urges homeowners to avoid taking a shortcut while constructing their new home and engage in "total waterproofing" with Dr. Fixit, to avoid future cost and damage to their homes.

Dr. commercials are known to educate Indian consumers about waterproofing while constructing their new homes in their usual light-hearted and humorous fashion. The new campaign stays true to this approach, with Mr. bringing his own trademark style and wit to it.

The latest Dr. campaign addresses the shortcuts in waterproofing that people usually take while constructing their homes. Most people, while constructing a new home, leave waterproofing on others, or don't pay attention towards it and sometimes even consider it as an unnecessary expense. The TVC underlines the fact that skipping waterproofing can cost even more in the long run, because of the damage that leakage and dampness can cause.

The TVC draws attention towards how Dr. "Total Waterproofing" can safeguard your home and your investment; from unforeseen embarrassment in the future. But most importantly, it urges the consumer to reach out to the Dr. Fixit brand, so that that they can receive the comprehensive "Waterproofing Guide." This will guide them on waterproofing products and services; in a simple manner.

Vivek Sharma, of said: "Dr. Fixit is the and it continues to play the role of building the category for waterproofing. People constructing new homes may have the right intention of waterproofing but often make the mistake of leaving it to others or ignoring it or cutting corners. This campaign featuring humorous interplay between Mr. and aquatic creatures aims to nudge people in the right direction of seeking total waterproofing from Dr. Fixit. Humour works best in changing people's attitude and even better with Mr. "

Commenting on the campaign, Piyush Pandey, Worldwide and India, said, "Humans normally don't change their behaviour when given lots of information but do so with an insightful and emotional nudge. In this series of interesting TVCs, Ogilvy and Corcoise team have done a fantastic job in providing the nudge through unique aquatic characters and humour. Mr. Bachchan is at his best, as always. It definitely makes a person sit up, take notice and reconsider their thinking on water-proofing."

The campaign constitutes of three films featuring Bachchan and an aquatic creature symbolizing embarrassments that customers face when they adopt shortcuts. The TVC shall be aired during IPL season, also on key GEC, news channels and digital platforms.

The first ad campaign opens with Bachchan playing himself. He is shown standing next to a turtle shell. "Yahan hain Sharmaji...Sharmaji bahaar aayein na, apne hi log hain," he says. It then showcases Sharma's popping out of the turtle shell. Looking at Sharma, Bachchan explains that while constructing his new house he opted for a shortcut and relied on others for waterproofing. He then looks at the camera and appeals to customers to use Dr. Fixit Total waterproofing while constructing your new house or else face embarrassment like Sharma.

