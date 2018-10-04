Etihad throws $35 million life vest for Jet Airways

[India], Oct 4 (ANI): Reliable sources in the aviation industry in have confirmed to that has green lighted JPPL, Jet’s Frequent Flyer Programme which is majority-owned by Etihad, to enter into an agreement that will provide Jet immediate liquidity of USD 35 million to help it meet some of its current obligations including staff salaries.

Informed sources in confirmed the multi-million dollar figure boon given by the carrier of the (UAE) to which would help ease the embattled airline’s financial woes that include defaults on salaries of employees.

“ confirms it proposed a financial restructuring and support plan for that was approved by its This plan includes a $35 million cash pre-purchase payment to Jet Airways by Jet Privilege, which is majority owned by Etihad Airways,” said.

As part of this proposal, Etihad Airways has agreed to approve an agreement which allows for Jet Privilege pre-purchase discounted mileage redemption seats from Jet Airways, providing Jet with a windfall of USD 35 million.

On the occasion of Jet Airways 25th anniversary on August 27th, its wrote to employees: “The two significant proposals considered by the board of directors — infusion of capital and the monetisation of the airline’s stake in its loyalty programme — bode well for the long term financial health and sustainability of the ”

Etihad Airways had acquired a 50.1% stake in Jet Airways loyalty program ‘Jet Privilege’ in 2014 for USD 150 Million. Jet Privilege is Jet Airway’s loyalty program which allows Frequent Fliers to redeem miles accrued for discounted seats on Jet Airways and other code share partners.

Jet Airways has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons in the last few years. Defaulting on employee salaries, poor financial results and a recent horror story for passengers onboard a to flight wherein a de-pressurized cabin resulted in nose and ear bleeds. Ratings agency further downgraded short term and long term facilities for Jet on the back of poor financial results.

According to informed sources in Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways recently proposed a to Jet Airways and its majority shareholder, which included the immediate provision of liquidity to help Jet Airways meet its current obligations including employee salaries, as well as mid-to-long-term steps to recapitalise the business.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)