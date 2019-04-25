Europe's biggest cord blood bank FamiCord Group signs letter of intent with Indian CelluGen Group

(Europe) and CelluGen Biotech (India) have signed a letter of intent regarding the future cooperation in the field of family banking of and the use of in experimental and standard therapies. The companies also declare the start of cooperation and partnership in the field of joint development of advanced medical therapies (ATMP) and drug development, as stated in the announcement.

"We have decided to start cooperation with CelluGen because it can generate beneficial synergies for both companies in the field of and the development of new stem cell-based drugs. Cooperation with CelluGen may also be a potential opportunity for the to enter a new market outside depending on the development of our cooperation; we do not rule out that in the future the next step may be capital involvement", said Jakub Baran, and Shareholder of

The Polish Stem Cell Bank was established in 2002 and is involved in the acquisition, processing and long-term storage of derived from umbilical and other post-natal tissues. FamiCord is Europe's Biggest bank and among the world's in the industry. They are present in 27 countries with 10 International cord blood storage facilities. The company debuted on the in 2016.

" with a birthrate of close to 26 million and a burden provides the opportunity for CelluGen to collaborate with FamiCord on many fronts. We have to our credit the long-standing efforts in stem cell research and the innovative concept of pioneering the FamiCord as leaders in for brings with it immense knowledge & experience", said Lalit Jaiswal Promoter and

CelluGen is based in Gurgaon, It was founded in 2008 as a private research company dealing with stem cells. CelluGen is the initiator and originator of the first in It offers the latest technology for collecting, processing and using stem cells from blood and tissues. CelluGen besides being internationally recognised for pioneering the concept of the effective utility of allogeneic cord blood for family cord blood banks has been recently awarded the 'Innovative Award' by the

