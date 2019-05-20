Opposition dismisses exit polls predictions

With exit polls predicting a comfortable victory for the BJP-led NDA, opposition parties on Monday rejected the projections calling it "erroneous" and an attempt to create a fake "Modi wave".

The leaders asserted that Exit Polls will prove wrong and results would be contrary to what they claim, raising doubts on the accuracy and reliability of Exit Polls.

However BJP and allies welcomed the projections and mocked the rivals stating that they were "daydreaming" of the election results.

MK Stalin, whose party has been projected to do well in the Lok Sabha elections as well as the 22 Assembly by elections in Tamil Nadu, said that his party was not bothered about the Exit Poll results and did not accept them. He is waiting for the "actual verdict" on May 23, the day when the results will be announced.

"We don't accept exit polls. People's verdict will be known in three days. We are waiting and we are not bothered about exit poll results be it positive or negative," said

HD Kumaraswamy alleged that "artificially engineered or manufactured Modi wave" by the Exit Polls is being used by the BJP to lure regional parties well in advance to fill any shortfall after the results on May 23.

"Exit polls are being used to create an impression that there is still a Modi wave in the country. This artificially engineered or manufactured Modi wave is being used by the BJP to lure regional parties well in advance to fill any shortfall after the results on May 23," tweeted HD Kumaraswamy.

In his subsequent tweet, Kumaraswamy said, "The entire exit poll exercise was an effort to create a false impression of a wave in favour of one particular and the party. As they say, it is just an exit poll, not an exact poll."

Earlier he had said: "Entire Opposition had expressed concern over the credibility of under PM @narendramodi's rule. Opposition parties even knocked the doors of the Supre Court asking for a traditional ballot paper elections to avoid defective that are vulnerable to fraud."

The said worldwide even developed countries have opted for traditional polls through paper ballots. "The exit poll surveys on May 19 only reiterated the serious concern of the Opposition parties on misuse of vulnerable for electoral gains by the ruling party," he said.

said that Exit polls "have gone wrong" in the past and expressed confidence that CPI(M) will register a big win in

"We are getting close to the result date. Let's not speculate on the numbers. Many Exit polls have gone wrong in the past. In 2004, many polls projected a second term for NDA but when the result for came it was a different story. So now let's not speculate, we can wait till 23rd. There is no concern about our performance in We are going to win big," said Vijayan.

N Chandrababu Naidu said he is "1000 per cent confident" that TDP will win the elections in the state.

"I am 1,000 per cent confident that TDP will win the elections. I do not have even 0.1 per cent doubt. We are going to win," he told a press conference here.

Naidu on Sunday said that Exit Polls have failed to catch the people's pulse. "Time and again Exit Polls have failed to catch the people's pulse. Exit polls have proved to be incorrect and far from ground reality in many instances. While undoubtedly TDP government will be formed in AP, we are confident that non-BJP parties will form a non-BJP government at the Centre," tweeted Naidu.

Simultaneous elections to the 175-member strong Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats across were held on April 11. Counting of votes will begin on May 23.

claimed that the Exit Polls is a means to divert attention and BJP's defeat is imminent.

"This is to divert attention. They have not given any sample size and the agencies which have done surveys. They have started a new game to divert attention and timepass because their defeat is imminent," said Sinha who is seeking re-election from Patna Sahib constituency.

"Most of the channels on which exit polls have been shown are famous for ' Darbari'. They sing a song for the government from the beginning. They have no credibility", said Sinha.

"The exit polls (showing BJP win) has been carried out intentionally so that people will not think that there is some problem in EVM. This can be to boost the stock market. I see no reality in this," he said.

took jibe and said that Exit Polls can even give more than 600 seats to BJP.

"What difference does it make if they show more than 600 seats to BJP. People are afraid that if those who are incumbent if returns to power what will happen. This is a blot on democracy," said

On the other hand, expressed confidence on the Exit Polls asserting that when multiple Exit Polls convey the same message, the direction of the results would be in consonance with the message.

"Many of us may continue to squabble over correctness and accuracy of the Exit Polls. The hard reality is that when multiple Exit Polls convey the same message, the direction of the result broadly would be in consonance with the message. Exit Polls are based on personal interviews. The EVMs have no role. If the results of the Exit Polls and final results on May 23, 2019 are in the same direction, the Opposition's fake issue of the EVMs would also lose its non-existent rationale," wrote Jaitley in his blog.

said: "The Opposition can keep on dreaming day and night till May 23. By 12 pm on that day, their dream will not come true. We will wait for the exact results. But, I am confident that we will get a bigger mandate than what exit polls are showing.

