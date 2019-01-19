Facebook tests new 'LOL' feature to keep teens distracted with old memes

JUST IN
Tesla lays off 3,000 people amidst tough finances

ANI  |  California [United States] 

Facebook is enough distraction already, but the company is reportedly testing a new feature called 'LOL' that is meant solely for memes and funny viral content to keep the teens engaged.

According to Mashable, the feature is likely to make LOL a standalone app later. Currently, the feature is now part of the main Facebook app and in its early beta version. The new feature is described as a special feed of funny videos and GIF-like clips.

It is not the first time Facebook attempted to lure teens into using its service. In the past, the company's ill-fated attempts include Snapchat clones called Slingshot, Bolt, Flash, Lifestage, and Poke.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, January 19 2019. 13:30 IST

