Facebook tests new 'LOL' feature to keep teens distracted with old memes

is enough already, but the company is reportedly testing a new feature called 'LOL' that is meant solely for memes and funny viral content to keep the teens engaged.

According to Mashable, the feature is likely to make LOL a standalone app later. Currently, the feature is now part of the main app and in its early beta version. The new feature is described as a special feed of funny videos and GIF-like clips.

It is not the first time attempted to lure teens into using its service. In the past, the company's ill-fated attempts include clones called Slingshot, Bolt, Flash, Lifestage, and Poke.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)