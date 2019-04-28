After Shatrughan Sinha, Majeed Memon lauds Jinnah, calls him big contributor in freedom struggle

After Shatrughan Sinha, Party (NCP) on Sunday lauded Pakistan's founder for his contribution in the freedom struggle and said that president dubbed Sinha, "anti-national" as was a Muslim.

On being asked to respond on Sinha's statement "from to Muhammad Ali Jinnah, all part of parivar", Memon told ANI, " should note that till yesterday he (Shatrughan Sinha) was with them, if he said something anti- then it is their teaching."

He added, "He (Jinnah) made a big contribution to the freedom struggle, just because he was a Muslim you are offended and are calling Shatrughan anti- "

The courted controversy for saying that "from to Muhammad Ali Jinnah, all are part of Congress Parivar."

during a public rally in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara had lauded along with Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, and Jawaharlal Nehru, saying they all had a role to play in India's independence.

However, Sinha, who recently left and joined Congress issued clarification over his statement saying that the remark was a "slip of tongue" from his side.

Speaking to ANI, yesterday said that he wanted to take Maulana Azad's name but instead, uttered the name of founder

"Whatever I said yesterday was slip of tongue. I wanted to say but uttered Muhammad Ali Jinnah," he had claimed.

