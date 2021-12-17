FM to hold pre-budget consultations with representatives of various sectors

-
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair pre-budget consultations with stakeholders from various sectors in two sessions in the national capital in connection with the forthcoming general budget 2022-23 on Friday.
The meeting will be held virtually.
She will hold consultations with representatives of the services and trade sector and with experts from industry, infrastructure and climate change.
