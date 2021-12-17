FM to hold pre-budget consultations with representatives of various sectors

Sitharaman will hold consultations with representatives of the services and trade sector and with experts from industry, infrastructure and climate change. (Photo: PTI)

Union Finance Minister will chair pre- consultations with stakeholders from various sectors in two sessions in the national capital in connection with the forthcoming general 2022-23 on Friday.

The meeting will be held virtually.

She will hold consultations with representatives of the services and trade sector and with experts from industry, infrastructure and

"Union Finance Minister will chair Pre- consultations with stakeholders from various sectors in 2 sessions tomorrow, December 17, 2021, in New Delhi in connection with the forthcoming General Budget 2022-23. The meetings are being held virtually," Finance Ministry said in a tweet on Thursday.

"FM will be holding consultations with representatives of Services and Trade sector in forenoon; and with 2nd group of experts from Industry, Infrastructure and in the afternoon," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)