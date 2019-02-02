Bhima Koregaon: Police arrest activist Anand Teltumbde

-
ALSO READ
Relief to Gautam Navlakha, Anand Teltumbde in Bhima-Koregaon case
Bhima-Koregaon case: SC refuses to quash FIR against Anand Teltumbde
Koregaon-Bhima case: SC refuses to quash FIR against activist Anand Teltumbde
Koregaon-Bhima case: Activist urges HC to quash FIR
Rights activists sent to police remand till November 6
-
Anand Teltumbde, an accused in Bhima Koregaon case, has been arrested by Pune Police from Mumbai early morning on Saturday.
The Pune Sessions Court on Friday rejected an anticipatory bail application of the activist and professor.
"In my view, there is sufficient material collected by the investigating officer to show the involvement of the present accused in the alleged commission of the offence. Moreover, investigation in respect of present applicant/accused is at (a) very crucial stage," said an order pronounced by special judge KD Vadane
Presently, he has been kept at Ville Parle police station in Mumbai.
Last month, the Supreme Court dismissed Teltumbde's plea seeking quashing of an FIR registered against him by the Pune Police in connection with the Bhima-Koregaonviolence.On January 1 last year, violence had erupted during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several injured.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU