Fire at Kolkata's SSKM Hospital under control, cooling process underway

-
ALSO READ
Firefighters still working to put out deadly Bangladesh container blaze
SSKM Hospital has become resort for scam-tainted TMC leaders: BJP
Firefighters get 1st hold on California fire; likely stalled for weekend
Firefighters continue battling large wildfire on Hawaii's Big Island
70 firefighters deployed after fire in London railway arch stops trains
-
A fire which broke out in SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday has been brought under control, said Commissioner of Police Vineet Kumar Goyal.
"At around, 10.30 pm fire broke out in the CT scan room at SSKM hospital and fire tenders were called. Locals helped in the evacuation. The fire is under control, the cooling process is underway. Forensic experts to probe further," Goyal told ANI.
Earlier on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, a fire broke out in SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.
Ten fire tenders were brought on the spot.
"Emergency services started again. Fire is entirely under control. Nobody injured," State minister Aroop Biswas had told ANI.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 08:06 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU