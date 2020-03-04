Coronavirus: Five suspected of infection admitted at Bengaluru hospital

A total of five people suspected of being infected with have been admitted to the isolation wards of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases in

Samples of these patients have been collected and their reports are likely to be received later today.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has assured people in state about preparedness to tackle

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had said that there were 28 cases of in the country and added that universal screening of all international flights will begin to control the spread of the deadly virus.

Global deaths due to Coronavirus outbreak have risen above 3,000.