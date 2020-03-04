JUST IN
You are here: Home » Health » News

81 patients including 20 PAC jawans test positive for swine flu in Meerut
Business Standard

Coronavirus: Five suspected of infection admitted at Bengaluru hospital

Samples of these patients have been collected and their reports are likely to be received later today

ANI  |  General News 

coronavirus
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has assured people in state about preparedness to tackle Coronavirus AP/PTI

A total of five people suspected of being infected with Coronavirus have been admitted to the isolation wards of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases in Bengaluru.

Samples of these patients have been collected and their reports are likely to be received later today.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has assured people in state about preparedness to tackle Coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had said that there were 28 cases of Coronavirus in the country and added that universal screening of all international flights will begin to control the spread of the deadly virus.

Global deaths due to Coronavirus outbreak have risen above 3,000.
First Published: Wed, March 04 2020. 14:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY