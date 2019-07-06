FM radio transmitter set up for Amarnath Yatra

On a request from the Culture Ministry the Information and Broadcasting Ministry has set up an FM radio transmitter on 103.7 MHZ frequency at Baltal, on the Amarnath route.

A studio facility has been set up at Baltal Base Camp, a program executive has been deployed and "Amarnath Yatra" program is being generated from Baltal base camp.

The Pahalgam transmitter is also tuned to Baltal.

All India Radio (AIR) is transmitting regular services on crowd management, weather, health and other alerts; devotional music is being provided by Ministry of Culture.

The same program "AmarnathYatra" is made available on Delhi AIR service through the dedicated leased line and is also available through DTH service all over the country.

People can receive the program through DD free dish service.

The special transmission will be broadcast on All India Radio "AmarnathYatra" service from 7 a.m. to 11.00 p.m. will provide information to the pilgrims with regard to weather, security and other related arrangements daily till completion of the Yatra.

It can be accessed by pilgrims even on basic mobile models.

The Ministry of Culture has curated and created high-quality devotional content for the Yatra, which includes mantras, shlokas and bhajans with contextual meaning on Shiva, Parvati and Ganesh.

Leading music directors and singers have been roped in for this purpose.

Archival content has been taken from the Cultural Audiovisual Archives, under the Indira Gandhi Centre for the Arts (IGNCA).

The musical content is also available through the 'Sangam App' developed by the Culture Ministry as also 'AIR Live' Mobile App.

The devotional content would also be played by all the 'Langars' managed by Shree Amarnathjee Shrine Board, along both Yatra routes- the Baltal route and Pahalgam route.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)