Forget 'paksh-vipaksh', think with 'nishpaksh' spirit in Parliament: PM Modi

Forget 'paksh-vipaksh' in parliament, think about issues with a 'nishpaksh' spirit, said on Monday as the first session of the 17th commenced.

"When we come to Parliament, we should forget 'Paksh' and 'Vipaksh'. We should think about issues with a 'Nishpaksh spirit' and work in the larger interest of the nation," the said while addressing the media outside the Parliament.

Highlighting the importance of Opposition in the Parliament, he said, "The role of an Opposition and an active Opposition is important in a Parliamentary democracy. The Opposition need not bother about their numbers. I hope they speak actively and participate in house proceedings."

Modi also welcomed the new members of the parliament. "With them comes new hopes, new aspirations and new determination to serve," he said.

He also added that smooth functioning of the parliament results in fulfillment of the aspirations of the common people. "I am happy that this new house has a high number of women members in the parliament," the PM said.

The also assured that this session of the Parliament would be more fruitful as compared to the previous ones.

During the all-party meeting on Sunday, Prime Minister urged all leaders to keep political differences aside.

