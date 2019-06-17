Govt, Oppn should work together: Parliamentary Affairs Min on Budget Session

Ahead of the first Parliament session of the 17th Lok Sabha, on Monday said that the government and opposition parties should work together for the welfare of the people.

"As per the mandate, ruling party and opposition hold a role to play for the country. We have to work together for the welfare of the people and keeping the country's interest in mind. The has guided us to work together for the nation. We all are making the efforts to achieve the same," Joshi told reporters here.

He also urged the Opposition to work with the government to ensure the smooth passage of Bills which are to be tabled during the month-long session.

On being asked about the upcoming Union Budget slated to be presented on July 5, Joshi said, "We will focus on the common people and the poor."

for Parliamentary Affairs said, "It is the first day of the Parliament session of the 17th The NDA alliance is looking forward to it."

During the all-party meeting on Sunday, urged all leaders to keep political differences aside.

The Budget Session, beginning today, would also see the tabling of many important Bills. Besides the Triple Talaq Bill, others which are likely to be introduced in the Parliament are the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers Cadre) Bill and Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill 2019.

The first two sessions would be entirely devoted to oath-taking of the 542 members of the 17th The oath-taking by the new members will be overseen by Protem

The election for the of the 17th is scheduled to be held on June 19.

A resolution seeking the extension of President's rule in the state of and Kashmir under Article 356 is also required to be approved by both the Houses of Parliament by July 2, 2019.

Ten Ordinances have been promulgated during the inter-session period, which are to be replaced by Acts of Parliament as these shall cease to operate at the expiration of six weeks from the reassembly of Parliament, that is, by August 1, 2019.

As many as 46 Bills have lapsed on the dissolution of 16th Lok Sabha which were at various stages in both the Houses. Some of these important Bills are likely to be revived and brought before Parliament.

The Economic Survey of will be tabled in the House on July 4 by She will present the Union Budget for 2019-20 on July 5.

