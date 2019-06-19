JUST IN
Business Standard

Air India de-rosters Captain, crew member for heated argument on board flight

ANI  |  General News 

New Delhi [India], Jun 19 (ANI): Air India has de-rostered the Captain and a crew member of the Bengaluru-Delhi flight AI 772 for getting into a heated argument in public view on board the plane on Monday.

The incident happened when the Captain allegedly asked the crew member to wash his tiffin box.

An Air India official confirmed the incident and said an investigation in this regard has already been launched. The airline has issued summons to the crew members for questioning.

The matter has been also been reported to the aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 10:58 IST

