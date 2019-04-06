Election Commission removes Kolkata Police chief

The (EC) on Friday removed Police Sharma and his counterpart in the Commissionerate Gyanwant Singh.

The EC order, which came in the form of a missive to Malay De, said would take over as the new Police

would replace Gyanwant Singh.

The EC also removed two Superintendents of Police -- Shyam Singh of Birbhum and P.S. Selvamurugan of district.

Avanyu Rabindranath would be the new while Srihari Pande takes over as the

The EC has directed that the orders be implemented with immediate effect and a compliance report be sent within 24 hours.

"The present incumbent officers being shifted not to be involved by the in any election-related duties," the letter said.

This is first time that the EC has cracked down on any in since the announcement of polls last month.

The state opposition parties have been regularly complaining about "the partisan" role of a section of the IPS and administrative officers in the state.

--IANS

ssp/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)