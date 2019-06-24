Former Pak FM passes away

Former passed away on Sunday. He was 88.

"We are deeply saddened to announce that former has passed away. He was an illustrious diplomat and an accomplished author," Pakistan's foreign office said in a statement.

served as the under then-president government from 1999 to 2002.

He was the part of Mussaraf delegation who visited for the historic Agra Summit in 2001.

Sattar also served as the from 1986-88.

"We offer our profound condolences to the bereaved family and pray for the departed soul," the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)