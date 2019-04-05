All F-16 in Pak accounted for, claims Foreign Policy magazine

In a latest twist to the claims made by of shooting down US-made Pakistani F-16, in a latest article said that has not found any such planes supplied to missing from the inventory.

Foreign Policy's claimed that officials have told her that all of Pakistan's jets are accounted for and none of them is missing, following a recent check by US personnel after the February incident with

This is in direct contradiction to India's claim that IAF Wing shot down a Pakistani with his Bison before his plane was downed. Varthaman was captured by the Pakistani forces and later released as a peace gesture, according to Pakistani

Reacting to the Foreign Policy article, the of the Army, tweeted: "Allah be praised, truth always prevails. Time for to speak the truth about false claims & actual losses on their side including the second aircraft shot down by India needs introspection especially over atrocities in IOK. Region needs peace, progress & prosperity."

on Friday took a dig at over his claim that the shooting down a Pakistani jet during an aerial skirmish in February.

"Oh dear, how embarrassing @narendramodi if you are going to lie at least try something more believable? Everyone knows you guys can't aim. When you lie you don't hurt others, you hurt yourself. The great nation of India can do better. Its people deserve better," Bhutto Zardari tweeted, quoting an article by Foreign Policy which alleges that the US has contradicted India's claims regarding the incident.

The aerial skirmish occurred when the IAF scurried to repel a group of Pakistani jets which violated its airspace in late February, in the aftermath of the gruesome Pulwama terror attack and its subsequent incidents.

Reacting to the report, several Indian experts have slammed the Foreign Policy article. Vengalil Venugopal, retired Commodore Indian Navy, tweeted, "Such a statement is but obvious that they are unable to digest a B scoring over an F-16? The fact that their analysts are gaming this engagement to draw out reasons for the failure of in this is the other story!"

Air Marshal (retired), another defence expert told that the article is based on "half-truths and conjectures," highlighting that no US has been named.

India has constantly maintained that Pakistan used during the dogfight, with Ministry of External Affairs saying: "As we have already said, there are eye-witness accounts and electronic evidence that Pakistan deployed F-16 aircraft and that one F-16 was shot down by Wing Abhinandan. Evidence of the use of AMRAAM Missile, which can only be deployed on the F-16 with Pakistan, has also been shown to the media. Pakistan should explain why it continues to deny that its F-16aircraft has been shot down? We have asked the to also examine whether the use of against India is in accordance with the terms and conditions of sale."

India had also refuted Pakistan's claim that two Indian aircraft were downed by the Pakistani side on February 27.

"Pakistan...continues to propagate a false narrative of the events of that day... Only one aircraft was lost by us. If, as Pakistan claims, they have a video recording of the downing of a second Indian aircraft, why have they not shown it to the international media even after more than one week? Questions should be asked to them as to where the fuselage of the aircraft is and what has happened to the pilots?" Kumar had said during a on March 9.

