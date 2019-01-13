Former Ranji cricketer Rajesh Ghodge passes away at 47

Former Ranji Trophy cricketer of Goa, Rajesh Ghodge passed away during a local tournament at the Rajendra Prasad Stadium here on Sunday.
The 47-year-old, who was playing non-striker, suffered a massive heart attack. The incident occurred at around 3 pm on Sunday at Margao Cricket Club (MCC) tournament.
MCC General Secretary Apoprv Bhembre told ANI: "Ghodge suddenly collapsed and was rushed immediately to the nearby ESI Hospital where the doctors tried to revive him but failed. He was also then shifted to Apollo Hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.
