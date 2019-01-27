'Fortnite' gets 'X-Ray' Llamas to show you what you buy

The latest 7.30 update to 'Fortnite' replaces the V-Buck Llamas in favour of X- that will show you what you will get when you buy them.

Until now, the V-Buck Llamas were eliminated from the game's signature battle royal mode, but now they will be out of the Save the World mode too, Engadget reported.

Any available in the V-bucks store will show its contents without requiring to shell out 50 V-Bucks. If you don't like what is on offer, you can wait until the next day for the offering to be refreshed.

With the introduction of X-Ray Llamas, the option to get paid Llamas in bulk has been removed. However, you can still buy specific items directly using the in-game currency and other Llamas you earn through gameplay are still blind.

