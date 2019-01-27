'Fortnite' gets 'X-Ray' Llamas to show you what you buy

The latest 7.30 update to 'Fortnite' replaces the V-Buck Llamas in favour of X-Ray Llamas that will show you what you will get when you buy them.
Until now, the V-Buck Llamas were eliminated from the game's signature battle royal mode, but now they will be out of the Save the World mode too, Engadget reported.
Any Llama available in the V-bucks store will show its contents without requiring to shell out 50 V-Bucks. If you don't like what is on offer, you can wait until the next day for the offering to be refreshed.
With the introduction of X-Ray Llamas, the option to get paid Llamas in bulk has been removed. However, you can still buy specific items directly using the in-game currency and other Llamas you earn through gameplay are still blind.
