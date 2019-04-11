France says Pakistani pilots were not trained on Rafale jets

-
France Ambassador to India, Alexandre Ziegler, on Thursday denied reports, which claimed that France is training Pakistani pilots on Rafale jets. Ziegler termed the reports as "fake news".
The ambassador was referring to a report published in ainonline.com, an independent media firm focussing on the aviation sector, which on February 13 reported that "The first batch of pilots trained for Qatar in November 2017 were Pakistani exchange officers."
Ziegler, however, refuted the reports and said, "I can confirm that it is fake news."
