Free rides for women in Delhi Metro, DTC, cluster buses for safety: Kejriwal

In order to provide safe to women, on Monday announced free ride for them in all Transport Corporation (DTC) buses, cluster buses and Metro trains.

"On all DTC buses, cluster buses and metro trains women will be allowed to travel free of cost so that they have safe and can access modes of transport which they were not able to, due to high prices," Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference here.

"Those women who can afford the fares can give up the subsidy. 33 per of DTC buses and metro. The decision will be implemented within 3 months," he said.

The added, "I have given one-week time to officials to make a detailed proposal - for both DTC and metro - on how and when can this be implemented. We're making an effort to start this within 2-3 months. We're also seeking suggestions from people, regarding implementation".

Kejriwal further said that women in large numbers will come out and now take public transport.

This decision comes days after ruling the (AAP) suffered defeat and lost all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in recently concluded

