French Grand Prix becomes 10th race to get cancelled over coronavirus

The organisers of the French Grand Prix on Monday confirmed that the event will not go ahead in 2020, in light of the pandemic.

"The race was scheduled to take place at Circuit Paul Ricard at the end of June, but officials announced that the decision of the French government to ban all major events until at least the middle of July, coupled with the travel restrictions in place to help contain the spread of coronavirus, meant it will be impossible for the Grand Prix to go ahead as planned," the Formula 1's official website said in a statement.

It becomes the 10th race of the 2020 season to have been cancelled or postponed in light of the current health crisis.



Eric Boullier, Managing Director of the GIP Grand Prix de France - Le Castellet said: "Given the evolution of the situation linked to the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the French Grand Prix takes note of the decisions announced by the French State making it impossible to maintain our event."

Boullier further said they are already turning towards the summer of 2021 in order to offer our spectators an even more unprecedented event

"We have been in close contact with the French promoter during this evolving situation and while it is disappointing for our fans and the F1 community that the French Grand Prix will not take place we fully support the decision taken by the French authorities in France and look forward to being back at Paul Ricard soon," Chase Carey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Formula 1 said.



Here is the list of major sports tournaments that get cancelled or postponed due to pandemic:



Major sports events affected by pandemic Sports event Status Tokyo Olympics Postponed to 2021 Cricket India vs South Africa ODI series Cancelled Australia vs New Zealand (2nd and 3rd ODI) Cancelled Pakistan Super League Suspended England vs Sri Lanka Test series Cancelled Australia vs Bangladesh Test series Postponed Archery World Cup in Shanghai Cancelled Badminton China masters Postponed German Open Cancelled Asian Championships Suspended India Open Suspended Swiss Open Suspended Malaysian Open Suspended Singapore Open Suspended Thomas and Uber Cup finals Postponed from May to Auguts 2020 Tennis All AITA tournaments Cancelled BNP Paribas Open Cancelled Miami Open Cancelled Monte Carlo Masters Cancelled French Open Postponed to Sept 20-OCt 4 Wimbledon 2020 Cancelled Athletics World Indoor Championships Nanjing Postponed to March 2021 Field Hockey India's tour of Japan (Jr Women's Asia Cup) Postponed FIH Pro League Suspended till June Basketball NBA Suspended Shooting New Delhi World Cup postponed to May 5-12 and June 2-9 Boxing World Cup in Germany Cancelled Formula one Australian GP Cancelled Bahrain GP Postponed Vietnamese GP Postponed Chinese GP Postponed Monaco GP Cancelled Azerbaijan GP Postponed Football Champions League Suspended till further notice Europa League Suspended till further notice EPL and FA Cup Postponed till April 30 Euro 2020 Postponed to 2021 Copa America postponed to 2021 Fifa U-17 Women's World Cup Postponed



