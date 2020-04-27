JUST IN
Tokyo Olympic delay: Many questions, some answers, and lots of confusion
French Grand Prix becomes 10th race to get cancelled over coronavirus

We are already turning towards the summer of 2021 in order to offer our spectators an even more unprecedented event, says Eric Boullier, Managing Director of the GIP Grand Prix de France

BS Web Team & ANI  |  New Delhi 

Representative image
The organisers of the French Grand Prix on Monday confirmed that the event will not go ahead in 2020, in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The race was scheduled to take place at Circuit Paul Ricard at the end of June, but officials announced that the decision of the French government to ban all major events until at least the middle of July, coupled with the travel restrictions in place to help contain the spread of coronavirus, meant it will be impossible for the Grand Prix to go ahead as planned," the Formula 1's official website said in a statement.

It becomes the 10th race of the 2020 season to have been cancelled or postponed in light of the current health crisis.
 

Eric Boullier, Managing Director of the GIP Grand Prix de France - Le Castellet said: "Given the evolution of the situation linked to the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the French Grand Prix takes note of the decisions announced by the French State making it impossible to maintain our event."

Boullier further said they are already turning towards the summer of 2021 in order to offer our spectators an even more unprecedented event

"We have been in close contact with the French promoter during this evolving situation and while it is disappointing for our fans and the F1 community that the French Grand Prix will not take place we fully support the decision taken by the French authorities in France and look forward to being back at Paul Ricard soon," Chase Carey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Formula 1 said.

Here is the list of major sports tournaments that get cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus pandemic:
  

Major sports events affected by Coronavirus pandemic
Sports event Status
Tokyo Olympics Postponed to 2021
Cricket
India vs South Africa ODI series Cancelled
Australia vs New Zealand (2nd and 3rd ODI) Cancelled
Pakistan Super League Suspended
England vs Sri Lanka Test series Cancelled
Australia vs Bangladesh Test series Postponed
Archery
World Cup in Shanghai Cancelled
Badminton
China masters Postponed
German Open Cancelled
Asian Championships Suspended
India Open Suspended
Swiss Open Suspended
Malaysian Open Suspended
Singapore Open Suspended
Thomas and Uber Cup finals Postponed from May to Auguts 2020
Tennis
All AITA tournaments Cancelled
BNP Paribas Open Cancelled
Miami Open Cancelled
Monte Carlo Masters Cancelled
French Open Postponed to Sept 20-OCt 4
Wimbledon 2020  Cancelled
Athletics
World Indoor Championships Nanjing Postponed to March 2021
Field Hockey
India's tour of Japan (Jr Women's Asia Cup) Postponed
FIH Pro League Suspended till June
Basketball
NBA Suspended
Shooting
New Delhi World Cup postponed to May 5-12 and June 2-9
Boxing
World Cup in Germany Cancelled
Formula one
Australian GP Cancelled
Bahrain GP Postponed
Vietnamese GP Postponed
Chinese GP Postponed
Monaco GP Cancelled
Azerbaijan GP Postponed
Football
Champions League Suspended till further notice
Europa League Suspended till further notice
EPL and FA Cup Postponed till April 30
Euro 2020 Postponed to 2021
Copa America postponed to 2021
Fifa U-17 Women's World Cup  Postponed
 

First Published: Mon, April 27 2020. 16:22 IST

