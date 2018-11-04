Fuel prices continue to fall on Sunday

Petrol and Diesel prices in witnessed a slight decreased on Sunday. While Petrol price dipped by 21 paise and is being retailed at Rs 78.78 per litre, Diesel price decreased by 17 paise and is being sold at Rs 73.36.

Meanwhile, Petrol price in saw a fall of 21 paise to be sold at Rs 84.28 per litre, Diesel will be sold at Rs 76.88 per litre, after a dip of 18 paise.

Fuel prices had earlier witnessed a relentless hike in the country, burning a hole in the common commuter's pocket.

In this regard, had on October 4 announced a reduction of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices after curbing excise duty on the commodity by Rs 1.50 per litre and urged respective state governments to slash the same amount at their end.

