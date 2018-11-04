UP cows get Radium bands to avoid accidents

In a bid to reduce road accidents caused by stray animals, police has started a drive of tying bands on the horns and necks of stray cattle.

The reflective tapes ensure long-distance visibility, especially caused by fog during the winters.

Talking about the initiative , of Police Dharamvir Singh, told ANI, "There has been an increase in road accidents of stray cattle during the night. So we decided to tie bands on their horns and belts on their necks to save them and avoid accidents."

This move comes with the onset of the winter season when numerous cows lose their lives or get injured as a result of coming in contact with vehicles due to the lack of visibility.

Tying bands will make it easier for vehicle drivers to spot the cattle from far away and hence help in averting such unfortunate accidents.

