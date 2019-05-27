Gambhir demands strict action in Gurugram assault case

Newly elected from East on Monday demanded strict action in a case of alleged assault of a Muslim man in Gurugram and said tolerance defines the idea of

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Gambhir, who was elected on a BJP ticket, wrote, "It is deplorable. Exemplary action needed by Gurugram authorities. We are a secular nation where writes "O Palan Hare, Nirgun Aur Nyare" and gave us song Arziyaan in 6."

After Gambhir's tweet received criticism from several BJP supporters, mostly accusing him of staying silent on the killing of BJP and RSS workers, the cricketer-turned-politician tweeted that his stand is for all such incidents.

"My thoughts on secularism emanate from Mr Modi's mantra "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas". I am not limiting myself to Gurugram incident alone, any oppression based on caste or religion is deplorable. Tolerance & inclusive growth is what idea of is based on", he said.

A Muslim man was allegedly assaulted for wearing a traditional skull cap while he was returning after offering prayers at a mosque in Sadar Bazaar area in Gurugram on Saturday.

Mohammad Barkat Alam, hailing from Bihar, claimed that he was also asked to chant ' Ram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' by five to six men who cornered him and hurled abuses.

He alleged that the men abused him saying nobody was allowed to wear a skull cap in the area and one of them slapped him.

Police have registered an FIR in this connection and begun an investigation. They said a CCTV footage from the area showed there was a scuffle between two men.

of Police of Gurugram's Sadar area said, "We got information about a quarrel in the area around 10 pm. A CCTV footage showed there was a scuffle between two men. We have registered an FIR in this regard and started an investigation.

