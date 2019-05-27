Gangster wanted by Delhi and UP police arrested from Manipur

A 29-year-old gangster who was involved in more than 30 criminal cases in and and was wanted by the police of both the states was arrested from on Monday.

The gangster, Rizwan, a resident of Delhi, was arrested from Imphal. He was involved in several cases including attempt to murder and armed robbery in and Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Rizwan was hiding for the past several months to evade arrest.

The police had declared a Rs 70,000 reward for those who had information about the gangster.

Rizwan was wanted by the police in a case of armed robbery committed in Anand Vihar in 2015. The Police had declared a reward of Rs 50,000 on information leading to his arrest.

The gangster was also on the police's radar in cases of attempt to murder in Budaun and dacoity in Sambhal and Bareilly, all located in

Subsequently, the police had declared him a proclaimed offender.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)