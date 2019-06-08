JUST IN
George RR Martin's video game leaks

Ahead of the E3 2019 conference, first details about the rumoured video game by 'A Song of Ice and Fire' series author George RR Martin have reportedly been leaked.

According to Gamespot, the game is called Elden Ring and it is a collaboration between the author and From Software. An artwork related to the game has been published online. (ANI)

Elden Ring is described as an open-world experience where the gamers can explore various kingdoms and kill the rulers to unlock their abilities or supernatural powers. The game is expected to arrive for Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

