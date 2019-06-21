Pak COAS arrives in London for official visit

-
Starting off his official visit, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, arrived in London on Wednesday, as per the media wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces.
He is scheduled to meet senior British officials during his trip, the Inter-Services Public Relations added.
"COAS arrived at London, UK on an official visit. Will interact with senior British Civil-Military leadership to discuss matters of mutual interest including evolving geo-strategic environment, defence and security," Major General Asif Ghafoor, Pakistan Army's Spokesperson, tweeted.
