Pak COAS arrives in London for official visit

Starting off his official visit, Pakistan's of Army Staff, Qamar Javed Bajwa, arrived in on Wednesday, as per the of the Armed Forces.

He is scheduled to meet senior British officials during his trip, the Inter-Services Public Relations added.

"COAS arrived at London, UK on an official visit. Will interact with senior British Civil-Military leadership to discuss matters of mutual interest including evolving geo-strategic environment, defence and security," Major Asif Ghafoor, Army's Spokesperson,

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)