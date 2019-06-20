State Secy Pompeo called EAM S. Jaishankar, reiterates commitment to advance US-India strategic partnership

US of State on Thursday spoke with External Affairs S Jaishankar to congratulate him on his appointment and reiterated Washington's strong commitment towards advancing US- strategic partnership.

" spoke today with Indian External Affairs Dr. to congratulate him on his appointment. Pompeo underscored the strong U.S. commitment to working closely with the new to advance our strategic partnership," of the US State Department, Morgan Ortagus, said in a statement.

"Secretary Pompeo and Jaishankar also discussed shared U.S. and Indian objectives in safeguarding a free and open Indo-Pacific, U.S.- security cooperation, and the U.S.- economic partnership," the statement added.

Pompeo will visit India from June 25-27, the first high-level engagement between India and the after NDA's return to power for a second term.

"It will be the first high-level engagement with the after elections in India. During his visit, Pompeo will hold talks with the and will also call on other dignitaries in the Government of India," said during a press briefing here on Thursday.

Pompeo's visit will provide "an important opportunity for both sides to explore further ways to strengthen India-US strategic partnership", he said.

Kumar noted that the two sides will hold high-level engagements on matters of mutual interest including bilateral, regional and global issues.

In addition, Pompeo's visit will further prepare grounds for a summit meeting between US and in Osaka, Japan, on the sidelines of the meeting scheduled to be held later this month.

