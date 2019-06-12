Get bridge money for your dream home with Bajaj Finserv's Flexi personal loan

Buying your own house is a major financial decision and one of the most important of your life.

Since it is a significant monetary commitment, it is important to have a clear picture of your finances beforehand. While a housing company can help you with a home loan to purchase your dream house, you still need to bring your contribution to the table - the down payment.

Usually, the down payment is about 20 per cent of the total cost of the property, which you must pay on your own; the remaining 80 per cent is financed by the lender. Arranging sufficient funds for down payment can be an uphill task for many, especially in urban and metro cities where the prices of property are soaring wildly.

There are several costs associated when you plan to buy a house - fee, stamp duty, registration fee, etc apart from the monthly You might also find it difficult to arrange funds for the down payment. But, with a flexi personal loan, you can easily fund your down payment and move closer towards fulfilling your far-flung dream of buying your own house. Finserv Flexi Personal Loan is easy to borrow and repay, hassle-free and convenient for new-age home buyers.

Here are the benefits of Finserv Flexi Personal Loan-

* Borrow funds as you need them with multiple withdrawals - You can make multiple withdrawals from your sanctioned amount as and when the need arises.

* Pay lesser interest - With Finserv Flexi Personal Loan, you end up paying lesser interest. The interest is charged on the amount you withdraw and not on the entire sanctioned sum.

* Pay interest-only - With Bajaj Finserv Flexi Loan you can easily reduce your which allow you to choose to pay interest-only EMIs. You can then repay the principal amount at end of tenor, thus improving your monthly cash flow.

* Easy part-payments - You can also make part prepayments whenever you have excess funds. This helps you in making rapid progress in paying off the principal.

* Easy access to funds - You can benefit from uncomplicated procedures to access funds in Bajaj Finserv Flexi Personal Loan. You can withdraw as many times basis your requirement within your sanctioned limit without wasting time making Hence, it caters to your busy schedule and imperative needs, giving you immediate and stress-free access to money.

* Hassle-free - You can easily manage your loan through the click of your mouse or through your With everything going digital, Bajaj Finserv Flexi Personal Loan helps you access your funds and the loan statements from anywhere and at anytime, without being physically present at the nearest branch office.

You can apply online for a Bajaj Finserv Flexi Personal Loan. You only need to fill an by sharing a few details of your loan requirement. Post this, a will get in touch with you to help you complete the procedure and the money will be credited to your loan account.

Here is the eligibility criteria to avail a Bajaj Finserv Flexi Personal Loan -

* You should be between 23 and 55 years old

* You should be a salaried employee of either an MNC, public, or private company

* You should be an Indian citizen

With Bajaj Finserv Flexi Personal Loan, you can easily overcome the hurdle of down payment for your house with lucrative interest rates as you borrow when you need and repay when you can from a single pre-approved loan limit, that too instantly.

