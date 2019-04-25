Global warming impacts marine creatures the most, reveals study

A recent study has discovered that has made more than twice ocean dwellers disappear in comparison to land dwellers from their habitats.

The details were published in the Journal of Nature

The greater vulnerability of sea creatures may significantly impact human communities that rely on fish and shellfish for and economic activity.

The authors combed through worldwide research on nearly 400 species from lizards and fish to spiders. They calculated safe conditions for 88 marine and 294 land species as well as the coolest temperatures available to each species during the hottest parts of the year.

"We find that, globally, marine species are being eliminated from their habitats by warming temperatures twice as often as land species," said

The researchers found that marine species are, on average, more likely to live on the edge of dangerously high temperatures. Additionally, many land animals can hide from the heat in forests, shaded areas or underground, a luxury not open to many sea animals.

The loss of a population can deplete the species' genetic diversity, have cascading impacts on their predators and prey and alter ecosystems that benefit human society.

The study notes that ancient extinctions have often been concentrated at specific latitudes and in specific ecosystems when the climate changed rapidly. Future warming is likely to trigger the loss of more marine species from local habitats and more species turnover in the ocean.

"Understanding which species and ecosystems will be most severely affected by warming as advances is important for guiding conservation and management," the study says.

