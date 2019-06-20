Goa Cong wants Fernandes' appointment as designated officer to test fish for formalin

The party on Thursday urged the to appoint as a designated with full power at wholesale market for testing fish to ensure that formalin is not used for their preservation.

In a letter to Pramod Sawant, state has demanded that Fernandes, a senior officer, should be appointed as the at market to keep a check on fish imported from other states.

"You are fully aware that on June 12 last year, a surprise raid was conducted at the Fish Market by the under the designated and the fish tested was found positive for formalin," Chodankar said.

"The confusion and fear started as the morning positive report became negative in the evening. The unwarranted interference of Cabinet ministers on the issue created more fear and anxiety in the minds of fish consuming Goans. As a result, the sale of fish dropped drastically," he added.

Chodankar pointed out that a fish testing laboratory set up by the at Margao is yet to become functional.

"Your various ministers made various promises since then, including world-class fish-testing laboratories at Margao. Former union inaugurated the new office and laboratory complex of the (EIA) at SGPDA, Margao on January 28, 2019, which was to be operationalised by March 2019. But till date, the laboratory is yet to start functioning," Chodankar said.

Last year, saw a scare after suspicion had arisen that some fish imported were laced with formalin, a that has the potential to cause cancer.

After tests confirmed the presence of formalin in fish, the government had banned the import of fish from outside the state.

"The non-appointment of till date has created more suspicion, fear, and anxiety in the minds of the people. People have reason to believe that Iva Fernandes is being kept away to protect the fish mafia involved in importing/selling formalin-laced fish," Chodankar said.

He further said, "I would like to draw your attention to the recent press conference held by Benaulim MLA Churchill Alemao that formalin laced fish has already entered and (he) expressed fear that we are consuming poisonous fish. In such circumstances, it is paramount to appoint Iva Fernandes.

