Amit Shah hosts dinner for NDA allies ahead of Lok Sabha poll results

Leaders of NDA allies who fought the just concluded elections together met on Tuesday here over dinner hosted by

The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

The dinner was attended by Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar, Parkash Singh Badal, Uddhav Thackeray, Ram Vilas Paswan, and Tamil Nadu O Panneerselvam among others.

The allies presented shawls and bouquets to Modi.

Earlier, Modi met his ministers at the headquarters here.

Majority of exit polls, which came out on Sunday, have predicted a second term for BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

