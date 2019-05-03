Policybazaar.com launches a new television commercial with Yamraj 2.0

Policybazaar.com, India's largest and have launched a new television commercial series featuring its brand ambassador, Kumar, donning the avatar of Yamraj The maverick actor, in the new ad series, sends the message of why the that protect the family against life's uncertainties such as death and disease shouldn't be delayed.

With the larger goal being to build social security for households in India, continues to draw attention in its latest TVCs to the complications that families can face, in the absence of the primary breadwinner. The tagline, "taalo nahi, se le daalo", is woven across its brand messaging in new ads.

"Our latest TVCs featuring our Kumar as Yamraj is aimed to ingrain a strong message among all i.e. don't delay buying the right that your family deserves, buy it now. The TV commercial also highlights the ease of comparing & buying term and for all at a very reasonable rate/month. While it is easy citing excuses to avoid buying Remember, only a decision today will help build a better tomorrow for you & amp; your family", said Sai Narayan, Associate & amp; Head of Marketing, and Paisabazaar.com.

The latest TVCs from Policybazaar.com will be aired on the weekend, across a spectrum of TV channels, including Star Sports, Times Now, Republic TV, TV, ABP News, NDTV, Star Gold, Max, etc. The campaign has been conceived and executed by K Silent Productions.

