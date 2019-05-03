National Fertilisers net profit totals Rs 298 crore in FY 19

High capacity utilisation and lifted operational revenue of (NFL) to Rs 12,245 crore on standalone basis in 2018-19 compared to Rs 8,954 crore in the previous year.

The government-owned enterprise reported net profit of Rs 298 crore in FY 19 as against Rs 213 crore in FY 18, it informed stock exchanges in regulatory filings after closing hours on Thursday.

The provision for depreciation too was higher at Rs 101 crore compared to Rs 73 crore in 2017-18.

is engaged in and marketing of neem coated urea, three strains of bio-fertilisers (solid and liquid) and other allied like ammonia, nitric acid, ammonium nitrate, sodium nitrite and sodium nitrate.

It has five gas-based ammonia urea plants: one each at Nangal and Bathinda in Punjab, one at Panipat in besides two at Vijaipur in Guna district of

Apart from business, the company imports various agro-inputs like non-urea fertilisers, certified seeds, agrochemicals, bentonite sulphur and city compost.

