Good person should not be termed 'gunda': Ashwini Choubey on viral video

After a video clipping of his threatenng a policeman went viral,Union Minister Ashwini Chaubey said that a good person should not be termed a 'gunda'.

"Some BJP workers and workers of other political parties who protested against corruption and crime in 2003 were recorded as 'gunda' by the then administration in the police register. The police officer was not able to tell properly. I told the police personnel it is not right to call someone a 'gunda', said Choubey while talking to media today.

In the video clip, the union minister on Monday was seen threatening police personnel for registering a case against a BJP party worker during a Janta Darbar here on Monday.

"Kisne kaha tha apko inko gunda kehne ko? Kyun gunda ka notice diya aapne?" (Who asked you to call him a 'gunda'. Why did you give him a notice)," he said.

He threatened the policeman that he would lose his job if he would continue doing such "careless" acts.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)