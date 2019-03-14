JUST IN
Brigade Group forays into coworking space with launch of BuzzWorks

Brigade Group announced the launch of 'BuzzWorks', the company's new brand in the CoWorking space.

The key USP of BuzzWorks will be its hybrid usage of both managed offices and coworking. Every BuzzWork location will be tech enabled ensuring that all administrative operations are conducted over the BuzzWork mobile app resulting in quick and smooth operations.

