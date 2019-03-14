Brigade Group forays into coworking space with launch of BuzzWorks

announced the launch of 'BuzzWorks', the company's new brand in the space.

The key USP of BuzzWorks will be its hybrid usage of both managed offices and Every BuzzWork location will be tech enabled ensuring that all administrative operations are conducted over the BuzzWork mobile app resulting in quick and smooth operations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)