Per capita GST collection in Haryana at Rs 21,744

The per capita Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection for Haryana stands at Rs 21,744.49 in comparison with the national per capita GST collection of Rs 9370.33, which is approximately 2.5 times more than the national average, said State's Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu on Tuesday.

"With regard to the State collections under GST, the State collected Rs 16,541 crore including provisional IGST settlement in the financial year 2018-19. The average per month collections of SGST have gone up from Rs 1,272 crore to Rs 1,378 crore experiencing an increase of approximately 8.33per cent," he said in a statement.

The protected revenue for this period was Rs 22,560 crore (Rs 1,880 crore per month. The State received a compensation of Rs 2,820 crore and ad-hoc IGST settlement of Rs 2,476 crore in this financial year.

Abhimanyu on Tuesday said that over two lakh new registrations have been added under the GST since its roll-out to the existing base of 2.25 lakh payers under the erstwhile VAT.

The Finance Minister said the progress of implementation of GST right from its roll-out in July 2017 was constantly reviewed in the state. Extensive training programmes were conducted for the training of all stakeholders.

"Workshop, seminars, conferences and interactive sessions with the taxpayers are regularly organised. The State has particularly stressed upon the expansion of the tax base," an official statement quoted Capt Abhimanyu, as saying.

He said that Haryana is contributing handsomely in the GST collections. A total of Rs 36,815 crore was collected from the State under State GST, CGST, IGST and cess for the eight months of GST implementation during 2017-18.

"It is Rs 4,601 crore per month on an average," he added.

He said that with regard to the state collections under GST, the state collected Rs 10,178 crore including provisional IGST settlement in the financial year 2017-18.

Capt Abhimanyu said that the protected revenue of the state for the year 2017-18 was Rs 13,200 crore. The total shortfall of the state GST revenue after taking into consideration the recoveries of erstwhile Vat and CST was Rs 1,933 crore in the financial year 2017-18.

The state received Rs 1,199 crore from compensation and Rs 667 crore from provisional IGST settlement during this period.

The Finance Minister said that in the financial year 2018-19, the state collected Rs 55,231 crore under state GST, CGST, IGST, and cess contributing Rs 4,602.56 crore per month on an average.

The total collection for Haryana under all the GST Acts is Rs 55,231 crore as against Rs 11,77,370 crore for all the states in the country.

