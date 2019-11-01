JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » News

Yamaha launches Alexa-enabled soundbars in India; price starts at Rs 23,990
Business Standard

Now, browse virtual-reality web: VR support added to Google Chrome beta

With web-based VR support, developers can build websites with immersive elements such as games, 360-degree videos, and immersive art

ANI 

Google adds web-based VR support in latest Chrome update

After killing its Daydream mobile-based virtual reality (VR) project, Google is now preparing its Chrome browser to make it VR-friendly.

The latest beta version of Chrome supports web-based VR, opening avenues for an immersive web experience, Engadget reports.

With web-based VR support, developers can build websites with immersive elements such as games, 360-degree videos, and immersive art. These sites can then be displayed on a smartphone or head-mounted display.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, November 01 2019. 23:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU