Google to buy Fitbit for $2.1 billion to enter wearable technology space

Global smartphone market hits 380mn units in Q3, Samsung tops the list
AFP | PTI  |  Washington 

Google has agreed to buy Fitbit for $2.1 billion in a move giving the US tech giant an entry into the wearable technology space, the two companies announced Friday.

"We have built a trusted brand that supports more than 28 million active users around the globe who rely on our products to live a healthier, more active life," Fitbit co-founder and chief executive James Park said in a statement by the two firms announcing the deal.

"Google is an ideal partner to advance our mission.
