Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 is here!

may have given up on building glasses for consumers, but it clearly did not give up on the enterprise edition of its that was considered a major failure.

According to Mashable, the launched the Enterprise Edition 2 is packed with that promises efficiency, performance, and better capabilities.

The EE 2 now uses USB- for charging and is equipped with a better camera. It is priced at USD 999.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)