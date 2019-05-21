JUST IN
Business Standard

Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 is here!

ANI  |  Internet 

Google may have given up on building augmented reality glasses for consumers, but it clearly did not give up on the enterprise edition of its Google Glass that was considered a major failure.

According to Mashable, the search giant launched the Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 is packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 chip that promises efficiency, performance, and better machine learning capabilities.

The Google Glass EE 2 now uses USB-C port for charging and is equipped with a better camera. It is priced at USD 999.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 21 2019. 23:19 IST

