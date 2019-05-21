Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 is here!

-
Google may have given up on building augmented reality glasses for consumers, but it clearly did not give up on the enterprise edition of its Google Glass that was considered a major failure.
According to Mashable, the search giant launched the Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 is packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 chip that promises efficiency, performance, and better machine learning capabilities.
The Google Glass EE 2 now uses USB-C port for charging and is equipped with a better camera. It is priced at USD 999.
