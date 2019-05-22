Privacy-focused Tor Browser 8.5 stable release available on Android

Privacy-focused Tor browser is now available on Android as a stable release. Although there are some known issues with the release, Tor is working on resolving them in the updates.
The company announced on its official blog that the Tor Browser 8.5 is available on the Google Play Store for download on Android devices. Due to restrictions by Apple, Tor Browser cannot be officially released for iOS.
Along with the first stable release for Android, Tor Browser 8.5 includes a number of new features such as protection from cross-site tracking, defence against fingerprinting, accessible security level slider, and compatibility with Firefox's Photon UI.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
