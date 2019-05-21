Instagram quietly overhauls IGTV interface to take on TikTok, Snapchat

The battle of the best between Instagram, TikTok, and continues to intensify. In its latest effort at keeping user interest alive, Facebook-owned has quietly redesigned IGTV's interface inside of the main app.

The new design is more immersive and allows users to see the breadth of videos in IGTV instead of showing the horizontal scrolling interface that previously existed, reported.

The redesigned IGTV now shows one central feed of algorithmically suggested videos based on user behaviour, instead of showing dedicated tabs, similar to how and show content in their feed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)