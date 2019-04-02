Google says potentially harmful Android apps on Google Play declined by 31%

has released its annual Security and report for 2018 outlining the overall health and risks its popular and most widely ecosystem faced in the year.

The report observed that there had been an overall increase in potentially harmful application (PHA) downloads. The percentage of PHAs downloaded from the official Play Store increased from 0.02 per cent in 2017 to 0.04 per cent in 2018.

However, if the numbers for click fraud are removed from these stats, then the PHAs have actually declined by 31 per cent year-over-year, Engadget reports.

notes that the overall health of the ecosystem has improved. With the use of AI-enabled Protect, the service is able to scan over 50 billion apps daily.

In 2018, 0.45 per cent of devices running Protect had PHAs installed, down from 0.56 per cent in the previous year. The app also prevented 1.6 billion PHA installation attempts from outside of the official Store.

