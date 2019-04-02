RIP Google+, you will not be missed

Google+, the search engine's attempt at making a dent into the world of social networks, is saying goodbye today. had promised that in April, it will pull down the curtains on its service.

First announced in 2011, Google+ failed to make an impact as a in front of

Despite that, it had millions of users but the engagement was not as much, reports.

Last year, two data breaches prompted to take stern action and kill its own service. Google+ for consumers goes away today while the service for G Suite customers will remain intact.

In case you did not take a backup of your data, today is the chance to download them, including photos and videos. Visit Google's help centre to find out how to download your data.

